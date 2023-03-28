Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Mogo Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $47.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mogo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Mogo by 93.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mogo by 64.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mogo by 47.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 343.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 351,729 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mogo
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.
