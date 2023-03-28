Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mogo Stock Performance

Shares of MOGO stock opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.98. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49. The company has a market cap of C$64.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.66.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

