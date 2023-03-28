Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 328,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

