Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock Price Down 4%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 1,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 23,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOND. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

Mondee Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Mondee during the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter worth about $2,635,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.