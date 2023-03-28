Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock Price Down 4%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 1,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 23,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOND. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
