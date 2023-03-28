Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 0.4% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,273. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

