Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.8% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,565,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after buying an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.80. 106,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

