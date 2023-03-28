Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $221.67 million and $7.13 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00061215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00040914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 606,035,835 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

