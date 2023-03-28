Morgan Stanley Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $73.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. General Mills has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after buying an additional 190,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

