MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. 64,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,530. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. MS&AD Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

