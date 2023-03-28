Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

Shares of Naked Wines stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Naked Wines has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

