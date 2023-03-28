Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
Shares of Naked Wines stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Naked Wines has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.21.
About Naked Wines
