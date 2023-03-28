Nano Market Cap Reaches $116.34 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00003202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $116.34 million and $1.62 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,249.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00327791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00567904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00444405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

