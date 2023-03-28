Nano Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003218 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $115.18 million and $1.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,858.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00322821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00571897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00073759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.88 or 0.00446336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

