Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 520 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $60,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLAC stock opened at $374.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.19 and its 200-day moving average is $366.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

