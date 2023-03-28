Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.