Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 53,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter.

SHYD stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

