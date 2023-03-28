Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

