Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,707 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

