Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

