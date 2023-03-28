Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

BMY stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

