Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.67.

Watsco Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $306.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $343.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Stories

