Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

ABT stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

