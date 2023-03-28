Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $342,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $40.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

