National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Boosted by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

