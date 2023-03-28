Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Navios Maritime Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NM opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

