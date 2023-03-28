nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $476-483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.98 million. nCino also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.82.

nCino stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,398. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.36.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after buying an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in nCino by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,044,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 137,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

