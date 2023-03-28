NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.
NeoGenomics Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NEO stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.13. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
