Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

