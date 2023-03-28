NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 49.6% in March

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the February 28th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NURO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 15,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,934. The company has a market cap of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.31. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 21.80.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
