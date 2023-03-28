NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 49.6% in March

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the February 28th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NURO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 15,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,934. The company has a market cap of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.31. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 21.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Featured Articles

