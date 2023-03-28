Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 25,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 87,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.
