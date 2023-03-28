New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
New Hope Stock Performance
Shares of New Hope stock remained flat at $3.64 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.
New Hope Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Hope (NHPEF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.