New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

New Hope Stock Performance

Shares of New Hope stock remained flat at $3.64 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

