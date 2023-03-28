NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NLCP opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of NewLake Capital Partners from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

