NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 278.85%.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

NXGL opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. NEXGEL has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

Institutional Trading of NEXGEL

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.