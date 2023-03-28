NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,700. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

