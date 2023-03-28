NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.59.

Shares of NEX opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

