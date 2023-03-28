Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.