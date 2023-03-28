Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NSC traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $203.85. 425,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.