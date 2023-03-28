Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Featured Stories

