Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $149.36. 229,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

