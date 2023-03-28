Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVB. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nuvation Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NUVB opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $352.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 377,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 234,120 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.