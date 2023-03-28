OpenBlox (OBX) Trading Down 28% This Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $76,136.63 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

