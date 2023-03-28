Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALC opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.20. CalciMedica has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

About CalciMedica

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Graybug Vision Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.