Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Optimi Health Stock Performance
OPTHF remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Optimi Health has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.44.
Optimi Health Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optimi Health (OPTHF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.