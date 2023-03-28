Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Optimi Health Stock Performance

OPTHF remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Optimi Health has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

Optimi Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.