Optimism Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00008158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $701.02 million and $152.03 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

