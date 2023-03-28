Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.33

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 53758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

