Osmosis (OSMO) One Day Volume Reaches $7.53 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002948 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $395.89 million and $7.53 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

