Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.18.
Ouster Stock Down 7.0 %
OUST stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Ouster has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 543.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ouster (OUST)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.