Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.18.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Stock Down 7.0 %

OUST stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Ouster has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at $731,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,725 shares of company stock worth $407,536. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 543.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.