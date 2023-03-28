Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.81 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.