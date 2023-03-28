Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 11.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.81 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.