Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,017. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
