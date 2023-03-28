Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OZSC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile
