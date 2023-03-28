Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OZSC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get Ozop Energy Solutions alerts:

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.