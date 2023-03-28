Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) is Straight Path Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises about 4.1% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.42% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,222,000 after buying an additional 214,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 131,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 267.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 319,540 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ALTL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. 7,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.